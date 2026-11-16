In Poland, the head of the Presidential Chancellery, Zbigniew Bogucki, called President Karol Nawrocki’s meeting with representatives of political forces on the Constitutional Tribunal a success. The talks took place at the Belweder Palace. Bogucki noted that political groups that are usually opposed to one another gathered at the same table.

Meeting participants

According to Polsat News, the talks were attended by representatives of the Polish People’s Party, Poland 2050, the Razem party, Confederation, Confederation of the Polish Crown, the Law and Justice party, Rozwój Plus, and the Nowa Polska-Centrum Senate group.

The Polish People’s Party was represented by club leader Krzysztof Paszyk and his deputy, Magdalena Sroka. Poland 2050 was represented by deputy club leader Paweł Śliz and Deputy Minister of Digital Affairs Michał Gramatyka. Law and Justice was represented by club leader Mariusz Błaszczak and party vice president Przemysław Czarnek.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Representatives of The Left and the Civic Coalition did not attend the meeting on Monday.

Bogucki’s statement

Bogucki said the discussion was not easy and that the participants did not agree on all issues. At the same time, he said that no one left the negotiating table or interrupted the discussion. He also called the willingness of the political forces present to engage in dialogue a success.

After the meeting, the head of the Presidential Chancellery addressed the people currently in the Constitutional Tribunal. He called on them not to deepen a situation that he considers to have no legal basis and to refrain from escalation.

Read us on