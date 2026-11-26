Bulgaria is ready to participate in a new €45 billion European Union loan for Ukraine, but has set a condition: Sofia will contribute only to the financing of non-military needs. The funds are proposed to be directed toward supporting the Ukrainian budget, particularly in regions with a significant concentration of the Bulgarian national minority. At the same time, the country refuses to participate in the military component of the loan.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev made this statement on November 26, ahead of the European Union summit in Brussels.

The loan proposed by the European Commission consists of two components:

up to €25 billion in military aid to Ukraine;

up to €20 billion in support for the state budget.

Radev confirmed that Bulgaria is ready to contribute to financing the second component of the loan. At the same time, Sofia refuses to allocate funds for the purchase of weapons.

According to Euronews, the Bulgarian prime minister also emphasized the need to support the historic Bulgarian diaspora in Ukraine, which he estimates numbers about 300,000 people.

This specifically involves funding needs in the areas of healthcare, energy, and transportation. Radev intends to discuss a corresponding proposal with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Thus, Bulgaria has changed its previous position regarding participation in the new loan. At the same time, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic continue to oppose participating in the financing of the loan.

This was reported with reference to Reuters.

European Union leaders expect to make a final decision on a new €45 billion loan for Ukraine and to approve the bloc’s multiannual budget for 2028–2034 during the summit on December 17–18.

Read us on