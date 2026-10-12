Bulgaria has asked the European Union and NATO for technical assistance in investigating drone attacks on two commercial vessels in its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing the Bulgarian government.

Appeal to the EU and NATO

In letters to European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Prime Minister Rumen Radev called on allies to prioritize the investigation.

According to him, Bulgaria condemns military attacks on commercial shipping and civilian crews and intends to identify those responsible. Sofia is also in contact with NATO regarding possible assistance from allies.

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Search for evidence

The Bulgarian authorities also appealed to the European Maritime Safety Agency, as they were unable to find drone debris that could help establish its origin. The requested support is intended to help examine physical evidence, satellite data and other information collected during the investigation.

On October 6, Radev said at a government meeting that at around 3 a.m. local time, two commercial vessels were attacked using maritime and aerial drones. Both vessels were damaged. After identifying the perpetrator, Bulgaria plans to use diplomatic and legal mechanisms in accordance with international law.

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