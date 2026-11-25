Bulgaria is conducting large-scale joint exercises involving its Navy and Air Force in the Black Sea following numerous drone attacks on civilian merchant ships.

The press office of the country’s Ministry of Defense declined to disclose the nature of the maneuvers, citing Article 26 of the Bulgarian Law on the Protection of Classified Information, under which such information is considered an official secret.

According to Navigation Warning NAVIM 864/26 issued by the Bulgarian Maritime Traffic Control Service, due to the exercises, an area of the Black Sea covering approximately 9,000 km² has been temporarily declared unsafe for navigation, anchoring, fishing, and underwater operations.

Seven merchant ships have already been struck off the coast of Bulgaria, and on November 20, during a meeting with the Austrian ambassador, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov emphasized that the country’s Navy and Air Force maintain constant readiness to respond to threats. Against the backdrop of the escalating situation, former defense ministers of Bulgaria and Romania, Boyko Noev and Ioan Mircea Pascu, also called on the EU to establish a separate militarynaval mission, EUNAVFOR Black Sea, to protect shipping, modeled after Operation ASPIDES in the Red Sea.

This was reported by the Bulgarian publication Maritime.bg.

In the Black Sea, approximately 75 kilometers southeast of Cape Kaliakra, a maritime drone struck and sank the cargo ship Betul 8. The incident occurred on Monday morning within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

Earlier reports indicated that on the evening of November 14, a drone struck the Greek-flagged oil tanker Evia Petrol V. The vessel was located four nautical miles east-southeast of Sulina. Approximately 35 minutes later, a drone struck the bulk carrier Marsol, which was five nautical miles southeast of the Sulina Canal. A fire also broke out on board the vessel.

On November 13, the cargo ship Larissa 1 was attacked by a drone while sailing through Romanian territorial waters. The ship was heading to the port of Sulina, from where it was scheduled to depart for Ukraine.

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