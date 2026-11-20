Bulgaria has stepped up patrols of its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea following drone attacks on civilian vessels.

Two Su-25 attack aircraft and two AS532 Cougar helicopters have been deployed for the operations.

The helicopters are used for reconnaissance, surveillance, and search and rescue. The Su-25s provide air cover and can serve as an additional means of defense in the event of further drone attacks.

Bulgaria does not have specialized maritime patrol aircraft, so it is forced to use its existing aircraft. According to World Air Forces 2026, the country has five active Su-25Ks. Another two-seat Su-25UBK is listed in the Military Balance data.

Thus, a significant portion of the available ground-attack aircraft fleet has been deployed for patrol duties.

Source: Defense Express.

Bulgaria currently lacks the technical capabilities to detect and destroy drones in the Black Sea. Prime Minister Rumen Radev made this statement at the “Black Sea 2026: The Middle East” conference.

Since early October, seven ships have been attacked in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

Video: A grain carrier sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria following a drone attack.

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