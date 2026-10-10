In Bolivia, gasoline subsidies will remain in place until the end of 2026, with their further review scheduled for January 2027. Economy Minister Cristian Morales also said that the country’s agreements with the International Monetary Fund do not provide for the removal of subsidies for electricity and gas, The Rio Times reports.

Agreements with the IMF

According to Morales, the agreement with the IMF provides for the complete removal of subsidies only for motor fuel. The minister said that the diesel subsidy has already been removed, while the decision on gasoline will depend on the state of the economy, public finances, and global oil prices.

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The current decree sets January 2027 as the date for assessing the situation, but the minister did not confirm an automatic price increase at that time. On October 2, the IMF Executive Board approved a 36-month Extended Fund Facility program for Bolivia.

Prices and support

According to the publication, gasoline in Bolivia costs 6.96 bolivianos per liter, or about $0.59. The government plans to hold consultations with representatives of economic sectors in the coming months to determine its approach to gasoline in 2027. Morales also mentioned cash payments for vulnerable groups and a trust fund worth 800 million bolivianos to provide loans to producers and transport operators.

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