In Nigeria, fighting between JNIM and groups linked to the Islamic State has spread to the country’s northwestern regions. As The Rio Times reports, clashes also took place in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and western Niger. Analyst Wassim Nasibia described the escalation as unprecedented in scale.

Hundreds of fighters were reported killed, but there is no independently verified casualty toll. According to the publication, the clashes are taking place in border areas where state authority is weakest. The spread of fighting to northwestern Nigeria links the conflict in the Sahel to territories where jihadist activity and banditry already intersect.

Gold processing in Ethiopia

On October 10, Ethiopia launched its first gold processing plant, worth $50 million. The facility was established as a joint venture; it will provide gold smelting, assaying, refining and casting services, as well as produce gold bars. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the plant is expected to expand domestic raw-material processing and attract gold from neighboring countries.

Ethiopian investors who meet the criteria for qualified investors were also granted the right to participate in the initial public offering of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals in Nigeria. The offering, priced at 525 naira per share, was extended until October 27; 4.1 billion shares are available for sale.

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Unconfirmed allegation over strike in Sudan

Sudanese human rights group Emergency Lawyers said that at least 72 gold prospectors were killed in an airstrike near the Egyptian border in northern Sudan. The organization blamed the Egyptian Air Force, but the allegation has not been independently confirmed. Egypt’s military reported a campaign against illegal gold mining in southern Egypt, without mentioning the reported deaths of prospectors.

On October 12, Sudanese civilian and political groups opposed to the war held a meeting in Addis Ababa with the Quintet mechanism, involving the African Union, the UN, IGAD, the League of Arab States and the EU. They proposed a temporary ceasefire, humanitarian access and an inclusive political dialogue. Participants agreed to establish a preparatory committee, but the timeline for its formation was not specified.

IMF forecast

The International Monetary Fund forecasts Africa’s economy to grow by 4.5% in 2026 and 5% in 2027. At the same time, the fund expects development assistance to countries on the continent to decline by a further 12% in 2026.

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