In Yemen, intensified fighting on several fronts has overwhelmed hospitals and complicated access to humanitarian aid for about 800,000 people. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing humanitarian organizations.

Hospitals receive hundreds of wounded people

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, medical facilities near the front line in Marib, Taiz and on the Red Sea coast are recording unprecedented numbers of patients with weapon-related injuries. Some hospitals admitted more than 700 victims in a single week.

ICRC health coordinator Feras Abusamra said that staff providing care to trauma patients are working under enormous pressure. Only a small share of medical facilities still operating in the country can provide comprehensive care to trauma victims. Hospitals are also facing shortages of surgical supplies, anesthetics, oxygen and medicines.

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Displacement and food shortages

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 200,000 people have been forced to leave their homes since the start of the new outbreak of fighting in recent weeks. Clashes resumed between the Iran-backed Houthi group and government forces supported by Saudi Arabia.

The UN World Food Programme reported that hostilities and road closures have made it impossible to deliver vital aid to 800,000 people in Taiz, Yemen's third-largest city, and other affected areas. Taiz is currently receiving the largest number of people fleeing the fighting.

Areas remain inaccessible

According to the WFP, some areas have become inaccessible because of hostilities and road closures. Wheat flour stocks are nearly exhausted, and the food remaining in local markets may last only for a short time. The ICRC warned that Yemen's healthcare system, exhausted by more than a decade of conflict, economic crisis, population displacement and disease outbreaks, may have limited capacity to respond to a new mass influx of wounded people if the fighting intensifies further.

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