In Brazil, the federal government on October 19 began early payments of increased Bolsa Família social assistance. All recipient families are to receive the funds by October 21 — four days before the October 25 presidential election runoff, The Rio Times reports.

Payment schedule

Payments are made according to the last digit of the NIS social identification number. Families whose numbers end in 1 receive the money on October 19, those ending in 2 on October 20, while recipients whose numbers end in digits from 3 to 9 or 0 receive it on October 21.

The minimum monthly payment is 691 Brazilian reals, compared with 600 reals previously. The average benefit rose from 675 to 777 reals. Bolsa Família is a cash-support program for low-income families that the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reinstated in 2023.

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Government explanation

Brazil's Ministry of Social Development explained the early unified payment schedule by risks associated with the El Niño phenomenon in 2026–2027. According to the ministry, in August and September 2026, federal authorities recognized 518 emergency or disaster situations, compared with 253 such cases during the same period in 2025.

The same unified payment schedule is also planned for November and December. In the presidential election runoff, incumbent President Lula, a representative of the Workers' Party, and Rio de Janeiro senator Flávio Bolsonaro will compete.

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