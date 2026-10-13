Brazilians march fearing Bolsonaro's return — France 24

In Brazil, thousands of young people took to the streets to support President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. They also voiced concerns about the possible return to power of Bolsonaro's political movement. The march took place amid a closely watched presidential race, France 24 reports.

Concerns about Bolsonaro's movement

During the march, participants said they feared the possible return to power of the political movement associated with Bolsonaro. Young Brazilians expressed anxiety about their future if a far-right government comes to power.

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Concerns about education

One of the key issues for the protesters is the possible impact of a far-right government on universities, the education system and the education sector in general. The report on the march in Brazil for France 24 was prepared by Jan Onosko.

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