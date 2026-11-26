The British Ministry of Defense has informed former service members who are part of the strategic reserve that they must be prepared for a possible call-up in the event of war. Military leaders have already sent letters to approximately 50,000 veterans to assess their readiness to return to service and gather information about their experience and skills.

According to journalists, reservists are being asked to re-register for military service, update their contact information, and provide details about their current employment and professional skills. This is part of the United Kingdom’s preparations for the possible mobilization of former military personnel in the event of an emergency or the outbreak of war.

It is estimated that about 5% of former service members could be called up to the country’s Armed Forces if a state of emergency is declared. This category is known as the “Strategic Reserve” and would constitute the third wave of mobilization in wartime.

It is expected that veterans may be called upon to fill vacant positions in the military, replenish the volunteer reserve, and carry out national defense missions. The volunteer reserve consists of people who have civilian jobs but undergo regular military training.

Minister for Veterans Affairs Calvin Bailey stated that the strategic reserve could play an important role in deterring Russian aggression.

According to The Telegraph, former service members from all three branches of the British Armed Forces received the letters. The documents were signed by the respective heads of the military branches.

The Ministry of Defense is gathering information on veterans’ professional skills and experience so that, if necessary, it can quickly determine who can be called upon to carry out military tasks.

This move comes amid escalating security threats from Russia and Vladimir Putin’s attempts to test NATO’s resolve.

Earlier, British Defense Minister Wes Streeting warned that the country must be prepared for war over the next 1,000 days. He also emphasized that the UK must “be ready to fight and win alongside its allies.”

This was reported by the British publications The Paper and The Telegraph.

As a reminder, Bulgaria is conducting large-scale joint exercises involving its Navy and Air Force in the Black Sea following numerous drone attacks on civilian merchant ships.

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