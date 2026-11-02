Britain and Germany are preparing to divide the work on creating two types of long-range missiles as part of the Deep Precision Strike project. On Monday, UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting will arrive in Berlin for talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius on deepening military cooperation, Politico Europe reports.

The publication reviewed internal German Defence Ministry materials prepared ahead of talks with defence companies. According to them, the countries are considering developing weapons capable of striking targets at distances of more than 2,000 kilometres so that European forces can conduct strikes deep inside enemy territory without relying on American missiles.

Division of work on missiles

Britain is to lead the development of the High-End Cruise Missile, a cruise missile designed to fly at low altitude and evade radar detection. Its first version is planned to be ready for military use in 2032.

Germany will be responsible for another system: a hypersonic glide vehicle, which a carrier rocket is to lift to altitude and then guide toward the target. Berlin expects to bring this system to readiness for military use by 2035.

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London has already allocated £770 million over four years for the broader missile programme. German budget documents reviewed by the publication indicate more than €9 billion in future spending, though without a specified funding period.

Competition between companies and fighter jet choice

For the German hypersonic project, the ministry plans by 2029 to involve two companies in developing competing experimental prototypes: European missile manufacturer MBDA and German-British startup Hypersonica. Their developments are to be tested before further decisions are made.

Separately, Berlin is considering the possibility of joining the British next-generation fighter jet programme GCAP, which Britain is already developing together with Italy and Japan. An internal document of the German defence ministry described cooperation with Sweden and Spain as the better option for now because it better meets Germany’s needs. Officials also fear that Berlin would have too little influence in GCAP, as London, Rome and Tokyo have already divided a significant share of the work among their companies.

Politico Europe notes that the war of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — against Ukraine has exposed gaps in Europe’s defence and increased pressure on European governments to develop their own weapons.

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