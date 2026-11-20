The British Army needs to fundamentally overhaul the training of its infantry units, taking into account Ukraine’s experience in resisting the Russian invasion and waging modern warfare. Specifically, this involves training half of the infantry personnel to operate drones.

One of the key strengths of the Ukrainian system is said to be the speed with which it adopts new technologies and military innovations.

According to a new report by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), approximately 45% of the personnel in a British infantry battalion should be involved in operating unmanned systems.

“A full-strength British light infantry battalion consists of 561 personnel. If the British Army were to adopt the Ukrainian level of UAV use, approximately 45% of the unit would consist of UAV systems,” the report states.

The authors of the study emphasize that the Ukrainian experience has already fundamentally changed perceptions of modern combat. They cite the speed of innovation implementation as one of the main advantages of the Ukrainian system. Troops on the front lines can request necessary modifications to drones and participate in their improvement. As a result, processes that can take years in European defense structures sometimes take only a few days in Ukraine.

RUSI also points out that unmanned systems should not completely replace traditional weapons. Rather, drone specialists will serve alongside traditional weapons specialists who use mortars, machine guns, and anti-tank missiles, rather than completely replacing them.

"A mortar forces enemy troops to take cover to minimize the impact of shrapnel. In this position, they are vulnerable to FPVs. Instead, a soldier under attack by an FPV is advised to flee into the woods, which will force the FPV to slow down, and then open fire on it. However, when in an upright position, a soldier becomes vulnerable to mortar fire. Therefore, the destructive tactic consists of either pinning down infantry in open terrain with a mortar and then eliminating them with an FPV, or, conversely, to land an initial strike with the FPV to force the troops to flee toward the forest line—which has been pre-targeted by the mortar—and then shell them from there,” the report states.

Another important conclusion is the virtual disappearance of safe zones on the battlefield. Thanks to constant aerial surveillance, troop movements become visible to the enemy at virtually any moment. The Institute emphasized that every Ukrainian and Russian soldier knows the enemy can see them almost constantly. Drones have completely changed the concept of concealment—the only place drones cannot see is underground.

Drones also play a special role in logistics. The delivery of ammunition, equipment, and other essential supplies is increasingly carried out using aerial and ground-based robotic platforms.

The report cites the example of a Ukrainian brigade that carried out 824 cargo delivery missions using ground-based unmanned platforms over the course of one month. The weight of the cargo during such operations ranged from 100 to 150 kilograms.

At the same time, the use of robotic technology is accompanied by significant losses. According to researchers’ estimates, even with an 80% mission success rate, a battalion can expect to lose 10–20 multi-purpose UAVs per week. It is generally assumed that 50% of the platforms supporting offensive operations will be lost during the course of the operation.

RUSI warns that modern armies will now have to adapt to logistics that rely heavily on unmanned vehicles on the ground and in the air.

This is reported by The Independent.



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