The Royal Navy of Great Britain intercepted the Russian "Vishnya"-class reconnaissance vessel "Viktor Leonov" near the Outer Hebrides off the coast of Scotland. The vessel was monitoring NATO warships during the large-scale Strike Warrior exercises.

Royal Navy Merlin helicopters, deployed to the Glasgow-Prestwick base, tracked the Russian ship in the area of the maneuvers for several days. Representatives of the British Navy command emphasized their full readiness to defend territorial waters around the clock.

According to defense agencies, the activity of Russian naval forces in British and adjacent waters has increased by 25% over the past year.

Source: The Telegraph.

Four Chinese research vessels, which have been spotted repeatedly near Taiwan since May, may have been collecting data on international undersea communication cables.

Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft that was flying over the Baltic Sea and posed a threat to civilian aviation.

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