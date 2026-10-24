Britain and Oman agreed to strengthen cooperation in defense, trade, investment, green industry and advanced technologies during the state visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to the United Kingdom. This was stated in a joint statement by the parties, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Sultan of Oman was in the United Kingdom on a three-day state visit as a guest of King Charles III. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Haitham bin Tariq discussed priorities in bilateral relations at Downing Street on Wednesday, including the modernization of defense and security ties, investment in advanced industries, and strengthening links between institutions and citizens.

Defense and cybersecurity

The countries said they intended to deepen military cooperation and defense industry ties. The Saif Sareea series of military exercises will remain one of the key elements of the partnership. The sides welcomed preparations for Saif Sareea IV and agreed to explore further engagement in developing defense capabilities, testing, experimentation and the exchange of maritime security information.

London and Muscat also plan to expand cooperation in cybersecurity and national resilience.

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Investment and green projects

The statement mentions the anticipated free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council, which, after being signed and entering into force, is expected to create additional opportunities for trade and investment.

A new sovereign partnership for cooperation and investment promotion is intended to support engagement in green growth, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, space, advanced technologies and industrial development. UK Export Finance increased its limit for Oman by £1.6 billion, to £7 billion, to support British exports to the sultanate.

UK Export Finance and the Oman Net Zero Centre also announced stronger cooperation on green projects and decarbonization. The UK Space Agency and Oman’s National Space Programme agreed to exchange experience, explore opportunities for cooperation on space launches and develop commercial partnerships.

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