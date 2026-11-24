For several years, the United Kingdom purchased explosives for Ukraine that the seller marketed as a more powerful alternative to C4; however, a Financial Times investigation revealed that they may not have contained RDX, a key component of military-grade plastic explosives.

Contracts worth tens of millions of pounds were signed with the American company Tripwire South LLC, headed by arms dealer Ryan Morris.

According to the investigation, the British Ministry of Defense received safety data sheets stating the presence of RDX, although the ministry’s own laboratory analyses did not confirm this.

The EDC-4 explosive was supplied for use in Ukrainian strike drones. British lawmakers stated that the situation could have endangered the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and led to a waste of taxpayer money.

Morris and his company deny the allegations, asserting that the products contained RDX, met the specified specifications, and did not cause any problems or complaints.

Source: Financial Times

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