The United Kingdom, along with a number of European countries, is once again considering the possibility of using frozen Russian sovereign assets to finance Ukraine’s defense. Officials in London hope that changes in the political leadership of certain European countries will help resolve previous disagreements on this issue.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband support resuming discussions on mechanisms for using Russian funds frozen following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

During a panel discussion in Warsaw last week, Miliband emphasized that European nations will have to make a number of important decisions to continue supporting Ukraine. One of these should be the issue of Russian sovereign assets.

“Europe will have to make important decisions, including regarding Russian sovereign assets… I think we need to return to this issue,” said the head of the British Foreign Office.

The British Prime Minister’s Office also confirmed London’s readiness to work with international partners on possible ways to utilize frozen Russian funds.

“As Russian attacks on Ukraine continue to intensify, the prime minister will work with international partners to explore a range of options, including the use of Russian sovereign assets to strengthen Ukraine’s defense,” Downing Street said.

The British side expects that the political situation in Europe has become more conducive to resuming negotiations. In particular, Hungary, which previously blocked initiatives to use Russian assets, is now under new political leadership.

In addition, according to available information, Sweden, Finland, and Germany are interested in reconsidering the possibility of directing Russian funds to support Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the European Commission is analyzing Ukraine’s financial needs and is expected to present possible options for further action. European officials are paying particular attention to the legal and financial risks associated with the use of Russian assets, a significant portion of which is held in the Belgian depository Euroclear.

Source: The Sunday Times

Earlier, PACE called for the use of Russia’s frozen assets to provide compensation to Ukraine.

As a reminder, Belgium has categorically refused to transfer Russia’s frozen assets to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga expressed his gratitude to the foreign ministers of Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Spain for their joint initiative. This refers to a letter to the European Commission calling for the use of frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine.

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