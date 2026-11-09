British military experts have traveled abroad to hunt down hackers – The Independent

The United Kingdom is deploying specialized military teams to countries in Europe and Asia to identify and neutralize hackers who are planning cyberattacks against British defense infrastructure.

Major General Mike Fiers, commander of the British Cyber and Electromagnetic Operations Forces (DCEMF), said that the military is trying to stop cyber threats before they begin, operating from land, ships, and aircraft, and that sensitive missions are coordinated with the Minister of Defense.

“We used to defend ourselves on our own territory, but now we operate beyond our networks. We try to find adversaries where they are preparing to attack British military systems,” Fiers explained.

According to the major general, advances in artificial intelligence have significantly accelerated cyberattacks, reducing the response time to vulnerabilities from several days to tens of minutes.

“We’re seeing that artificial intelligence allows vulnerabilities to be exploited at a speed never seen before. Whereas we used to have several days, now we’re talking about tens of minutes,” he said.

Source: The Independent.

Cyberattack Halts Construction of Tunnel Between Denmark and Germany — RMF24

A cyberattack targeted Prime Minister Meloni’s email — ANSA English.

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