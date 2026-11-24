British defense companies that supply weapons to Ukraine are stepping up security measures due to the threat of Russian sabotage.

Some employees have even been issued special mirrors on poles to check the undersides of vehicles for explosive devices.

According to The Times, executives at defense companies fear assassination attempts, arson, and other attacks. Some of them already have security details but are forced to change their travel routes, and employees are advised not to take the same route to work every day.

On November 24, representatives from MI5 and the British Ministry of Defense warned military contractors during a closed-door meeting about the need to strengthen security at their facilities.

Companies are strengthening perimeter security, installing additional surveillance cameras, conducting stricter background checks on personnel, and restricting access to information.

Source: The Times

For several years, the UK has been purchasing explosives for Ukraine that the seller marketed as a more powerful alternative to C4; however, an investigation by the Financial Times revealed that they may not have contained RDX, a key component of military-grade plastic explosives.

Allies need to provide Ukraine with more assistance for the winter than they have already announced. The United Kingdom is ready to discuss with Kyiv additional support measures that will help the country get through this winter.

International allies must plan and provide military support to Ukraine not only for the coming winter but also for the entire year of 2027, so that the Ukrainian Armed Forces can reliably hold the front lines and maintain a strong position for future negotiations. This was stated by UK Defense Minister Wes Streeting during the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The United Kingdom became the first country to extend sanctions against all ten of Russia’s largest oil companies. The new package, which London announced on Thursday amid the European Political Community summit in Dublin, includes the company “Slavneft,” Rosneft’s “Vostok Oil” project, major coal companies, as well as vessels of the so-called “shadow fleet” that transport Russian oil and liquefied natural gas.

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