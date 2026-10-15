In Germany, the Bundestag discussed initiatives by the opposition Left Party and the Greens on recognizing the country’s legal responsibility for the crimes of the German Empire against the Ovaherero and Nama peoples in present-day Namibia. After a 30-minute debate, both proposals were referred to the Foreign Affairs Committee for further consideration, Anadolu Agency reports.

Opposition parties’ demands

The Left Party called on the German government to officially recognize full historical and legal responsibility under international law for crimes committed by the German Empire. It also demanded the immediate payment of comprehensive reparations directly to the descendants of people who were killed or persecuted.

The Greens proposed that the Federal Republic of Germany officially apologize to Namibia and the descendants of the victims. Their initiative also provides for the return of cultural artifacts and human remains held in German collections.

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Parliamentary debate

During the debate, lawmakers from the Left Party turned their backs on Ronald Gläser, a representative of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, as he spoke in parliament. Another AfD lawmaker, Alexander Wolf, criticized the proposals, saying they reflected, in his view, the German self-hatred of left-green ideologues rather than genuine concern for Namibia.

Germany administered the territory of present-day Namibia as a colony from 1884 to 1915. From 1904 to 1908, German colonial forces carried out a campaign of mass violence against the Ovaherero and Nama. An estimated 100,000 people were killed, died of thirst, or perished in detention camps; historians widely consider these events to be the first genocide of the 20th century.

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