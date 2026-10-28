CBS News: Trump pardons deprived victims of $119 million — Interia

In the United States, pardons granted by President Donald Trump to people convicted of financial crimes have deprived victims of at least $119 million in compensation. This is stated in a CBS News investigation, as reported by Interia.

Analysis of more than 160 decisions

CBS News analyzed more than 160 decisions to grant pardons made after Trump’s inauguration in January 2025. According to the broadcaster’s findings, about 70% of these decisions were made outside the traditional official review process. If people convicted over the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, whom Trump pardoned en masse shortly after taking office, are included, the share of such cases rises to 92%.

According to CBS News, a group of lawyers and lobbyists operates in the White House, with access to the president and seeking pardons for their clients convicted, among other things, of fraud, embezzlement, and running pyramid schemes. The broadcaster reported that at least 18 pardoned people had direct ties to the White House — through lobbyists or lawyers, as well as donations from the convicts or their family members to Trump’s election campaign.

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The Carlos Watson case

One example cited by CBS News is journalist Carlos Watson, who raised funds for the OZY Media startup in 2017. According to the investigation, he raised $37 million, and in 2024 a court found him guilty of fraud. Watson was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to return the money invested by investors.

According to Interia, in March 2025, Trump lifted Watson’s obligation to compensate investors for their losses and replaced his 10-year prison term with the time he had already served in custody during the investigation. CBS News estimates that, due to the pardons, people convicted of financial crimes avoided payments totaling more than $1.1 billion. This amount includes not only compensation for victims, but also payments to the federal Crime Victims Fund and fines imposed by fiscal authorities.

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