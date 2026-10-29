France is set to hold a 24-hour dockworkers' strike on October 30 at the ports of Le Havre, Rouen, Dunkirk, Calais and Marseille-Fos. The CGT port workers' federation stated that, due to the action, port activity in these cities could decline by 95%, The Rio Times reports.

Reasons for the strike

The strike is part of a call by European port workers' unions against war and the militarization of ports. Pay issues and planned budget spending cuts have also been added to the demands.

On October 21, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu met with union leaders at Matignon. The talks lasted about two and a half hours. CGT leader Sophie Binet said that the government had proposed no measures and had not acknowledged the unions' demands.

The unions oppose an austerity program worth about €54 billion, which Lecornu announced on September 17 for the 2027 budget. According to the publication, the protests began with students' complaints about staffing at educational institutions and later expanded to include demands concerning wages, the cost of living and pensions.

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Upcoming actions

On October 31, groups from the Yellow Vests movement called for rallies near city halls and the National Assembly. In some places, education unions, including SUD Éducation, may join them.

For November 5, five trade union confederations — CFDT, CGT, FO, Unsa and FSU — backed a nationwide day of protests. The action will focus on wages, pensions, public services and the budget.

During the previous action on October 24, France's Interior Ministry counted 410,000 protesters nationwide, including 110,000 in Paris. The CGT estimated the number of participants at nearly 800,000. Police reported 1,314 arrests, while the ministry reported 53 injured law enforcement officers.

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