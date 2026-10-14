In Australia, Treasurer Jim Chalmers denied that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese bypassed him over the planned end of credit card payments being accepted by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO). Last week, Chalmers announced new funding for the ATO that will allow it to continue accepting such payments until the end of the financial year, The Guardian reports.

Chalmers' position

Chalmers said he had discussed the matter with Albanese as early as last Wednesday. According to him, the prime minister considered it necessary to ensure a longer transition period so that the ATO would have time to properly resolve the situation, and he shared this position.

For his part, Albanese said that on the morning of last Thursday he received a message from Andrew McKellar, head of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the decision was announced on Friday. Chalmers said he was also involved in contacts with the chamber and, together with Assistant Treasurer Daniel Mulino, presented the proposal to ministerial colleagues.

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Payments to the ATO

At the beginning of October, Tax Commissioner Rob Heferen said that from 1 December the ATO would stop accepting credit cards for the payment of tax bills. The decision was made after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a ban on surcharges for card payments.

According to Heferen, continuing to accept cards would cost the ATO almost A$200 million a year, as the law does not allow these costs to be passed on to card users. Some business owners, primarily representatives of small businesses, use credit cards to manage cash flow. Estimates suggest that about 5% of small businesses pay taxes this way.

Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson said Albanese's intervention allegedly became another example of the prime minister taking over Chalmers' powers. At the same time, the ATO is an independent body, and the government cannot direct the tax commissioner regarding his decisions.

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