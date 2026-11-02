In the United States, ahead of the congressional elections, concern is growing within the Republican Party over the possible voting results. Some Republican politicians, activists and candidates in private conversations are placing responsibility for the party’s likely setbacks on President Donald Trump, RMF24 reports, citing Politico.

Criticism of the president’s policies

According to the outlet, Trump’s foreign policy decisions, particularly the war with Iran, are drawing especially sharp criticism among Republicans. One member of the House of Representatives said that at the beginning of the year, the party believed it was possible to defy the tradition under which the president’s party usually loses midterm elections. At the same time, he linked the further deterioration of Republicans’ position to the bombing of Iran.

Republican consultant T. V. Arrighi spoke ironically about Trump’s campaign rallies and his remarks about Senator John Husted and singer Nicki Minaj. According to Politico, some party representatives suggest that Trump may be publicly blamed for the current situation after the elections.

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States problematic for the party

Critics of the president believe that his policies have had the most noticeable impact on regions where the battle for key seats is being decided. They link the war with Iran to rising fuel and fertilizer prices, which may have affected Midwest voters. Tariffs and the trade conflict with Canada are described as a problem for the border states of Maine and Michigan.

Also mentioned are harsh actions by immigration services in Arizona and Texas, where many Latin Americans live, as well as the cancellation of temporary protected status for Haitians and Venezuelans, which caused dissatisfaction in Florida. A Siena College poll for The New York Times, according to the cited data, shows Democrats leading in seven key races.

Trump’s response

Trump said in a podcast that if Congress comes under Democratic control, he will veto their bills until the sides reach an agreement. The president also said that his participation in the campaign helps Republicans, citing numerous rallies. He called polling results unfavorable to the party allegedly rigged.

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