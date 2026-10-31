Some voters of Latin American descent in the U.S. state of Arizona, who helped Donald Trump win there in the 2024 election, do not plan to vote for the candidates he endorses ahead of the midterm elections. Dawn reports.

Twenty-two-year-old Fernando Nunez, whose family is of Mexican descent, campaigned for Trump two years ago, going door to door in the heat. He has now said that on November 3 he will vote for independent candidates rather than Republicans or Democrats.

Nunez explained his disappointment by rising prices for gasoline, insurance and food. He is also outraged by what he considers insufficient transparency from the administration regarding materials in the Jeffrey Epstein case and by the war against Iran.

Sentiment in Yuma County

Yuma County, where Nunez lives, illustrates the shift of some Latino voters toward the Republican Party, which, according to AFP, contributed to Trump's victory in 2024. Trump won the county by a margin of 20 percentage points.

In the agricultural town of Somerton, where the population is almost entirely Latino and traditionally supports Democrats, about 40% of residents voted for Trump in 2024. Mayor Gerardo Anaya believes that voters were then angered by high inflation under President Joe Biden and the daily influx of thousands of migrants.

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Residents interviewed by AFP complained about the prices of carne asada meat and diesel fuel. One gardener, who asked not to be named, said he had previously expected Trump to solve problems but no longer wants to support him.

Immigration and protest voting

The gardener also expressed disagreement with large-scale immigration raids in the United States, which, he said, lead to the deportation of people without criminal convictions. He said Trump had promised to go after criminals, but that the administration's policy had, in his view, taken a different path.

National polls, the publication notes, also show disappointment among Latino voters, giving Democrats hope of winning control of at least one chamber of Congress. At the same time, dissatisfaction with Trump in Somerton does not necessarily translate into support for Democrats: one AFP interlocutor plans not to vote, while Nunez intends to support independent candidates.

Evangelical pastor Jose Manuel Castro from neighboring San Luis expects protest voting among members of his community. At the same time, he believes that the shift of Latino voters toward the Republican Party is only beginning, as some of them disagree with Democrats' positions on abortion and transgender rights.

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