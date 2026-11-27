The Czech Volleyball Federation said it is analyzing the possible consequences of withdrawing from international competitions over potential matches between the Czech women's national team and the national team of the aggressor state, Russia. This concerns the 2027 Nations League and World Championship, Interia Sport reports.

Possible match in Turkey

According to the published schedule, the Czech volleyball players are due to play against the Russian team during the third week of the 2027 Nations League. The match is scheduled for a tournament in Turkey, which will run from July 7 to 11.

The Czech and Russian national teams may also meet in the quarterfinals of the Women's World Championship. The Czech federation's statement said it was examining possible sporting and financial sanctions for not participating in the tournaments, as well as the impact of such a move on qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games.

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Federation statement

The statement, signed by Czech Volleyball Federation president Marek Pakosta, emphasized that the organization's negative attitude toward Russian aggression against Ukraine remains unchanged. The federation also stated its duty to protect the interests of Czech volleyball.

According to Interia Sport, participation in the Nations League is important for Olympic qualification, as the competition provides the most FIVB ranking points. Other qualification routes include a high finish at the World Championship or a position in the international federation's rankings.

Earlier, Poland received assurances that its national team would not meet the Russian team in the main part of the Nations League. Russia will also not take part in the 2027 Men's World Championship, which will be held in Poland.

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