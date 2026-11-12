Molly the turtle was released back into the ocean after 22 years of rehabilitation in Ireland — BBC

In Ireland, a sea turtle named Molly—who was found on a beach more than 22 years ago with severe injuries—has finally been released into the open ocean. All this time, the animal was under the care of specialists, who for a long time were unsure whether she would be able to survive on her own in the wild.

The rescue story began in 2004. At that time, local resident Mary Cronin was walking along a beach near Castlegregory with her two young children, Barry and Ashling. After a severe Atlantic storm, the family spotted a sea turtle amid the seaweed and debris.

“The entire beach was covered in seaweed and debris. Suddenly, something stirred among the seaweed, and we saw the turtle,” the woman recalled.

The animal was severely hypothermic and had serious injuries to its front flippers, likely the result of a shark attack. The family contacted the Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium, whose staff arrived on the scene within half an hour and took the turtle away for treatment.

Mary named her Molly after her own nickname. In the years that followed, the family regularly visited the turtle at the aquarium.

Due to her damaged flippers, experts feared that Molly would never be able to return to the ocean. They even tried to fit her with prosthetics, but these attempts were unsuccessful.

Eventually, the turtle’s condition improved, and during one of her last medical examinations, veterinarians discovered that she was carrying eggs. This provided further justification for her return to the wild.

Before her release, Molly was prepared for independent life over the course of six months: she was taught to forage for food and survive without human assistance. In May 2026, she was transported to the specialized Zoomarine rehabilitation center in Portugal.

On October 28, the turtle was released into the Atlantic Ocean approximately 22 kilometers off the coast of Portugal’s Algarve region. A satellite transmitter was attached to Molly so that specialists could track her movements.

“We are incredibly proud of her. Returning sea turtles to the ocean has always been our goal, and this is just the beginning of a new chapter in Molly’s life,” said Oceanworld Aquarium.

According to DNA analysis, Molly comes from a population of loggerhead sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico. Experts hope she will be able to make it there. However, during her journey, she faces threats such as plastic pollution, fishing gear, and collisions with ships.

According to aquarium director Kevin Flannery, the turtle was approximately 10 years old at the time of her rescue. During her time in human care, her weight has increased from 12 to 120 kilograms. In general, loggerhead sea turtles can live 50 to 80 years or more, and they begin laying eggs at the age of 25–35.

Meanwhile, the children who found Molly in 2004 have grown up and moved to New Zealand. Barry became a conservation biologist, and Ashling became a teacher.

Their mother compared the turtle’s return to the ocean to her own children moving abroad.

“It’s a bit like when your child gets on a plane and heads to another continent. We’re incredibly happy that Molly has returned to her natural habitat, and we’re looking forward to hearing news about her life in the wild,” Mary said.

Source: BBC.

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