Man charged over alleged vehicle attack on MP Haines — The Guardian

In Wangaratta, Victoria, Australia, 43-year-old Brendan Nugent has been charged in connection with the alleged vehicle attack on independent MP for Indi Helen Haines. According to Victoria Police, the man was detained on Monday after an incident near Haines’ electorate office.

Charges brought

As The Guardian reports, Nugent has been charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, and injuring a Commonwealth official. Police allege that he drove a Toyota LandCruiser into the MP.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

MP’s condition

Helen Haines was airlifted to Melbourne’s Alfred hospital for emergency surgery. She is in critical condition: the MP lost one leg, and doctors were trying to save the other on Tuesday.

Police said Nugent would remain in custody overnight and was due to appear before Wangaratta magistrates’ court on Wednesday.

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