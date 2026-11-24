Montenegro plans to launch an electronic visa (e-Visa) system for foreign tourists in May 2027, ahead of the start of the summer tourist season.

According to Ivana Djukanović, head of the General Directorate for Consular Affairs at the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the platform is being developed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program and will allow foreigners to submit their applications and documents online, pay the consular fee, and receive a visa without having to visit the consulate in person—a visit that will be required only in exceptional cases.

According to her, this decision is a continuation of the harmonization of visa policy on the path to European integration, following the country’s introduction on November 1 of a visa requirement for citizens of Russia, Belarus, China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. The cost of the e-visa and the processing times for applications have not yet been determined, and the launch of the new system will also require strengthening the personnel and administrative capacity of Montenegro’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions.

Source: statement by Ivana Đukanović, head of the Directorate General for Consular Affairs at the Montenegrin Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to the RTCG portal.

As a reminder, Montenegro introduced a visa requirement for Russian citizens effective November 1, 2026. The country’s government adopted this decision as part of the full alignment of its visa policy with European Union regulations.

Following this, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the introduction of a visa requirement for Montenegrin citizens.

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