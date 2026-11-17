In October, Russian ports on the Black and Azov Seas effectively halted container shipments: not a single container shipment arrived there that month. Russian sources report that this was due to Ukrainian drone attacks on ships and the risks posed to maritime carriers.

As the publication notes, Novorossiysk handled 1.1 million containers last year, but in October of this year, Russia’s southern ports did not handle any container transshipments.

Over the summer, the Ukrainian Armed Forces intensified their strikes on ships in the Black Sea, resulting in the sinking of several vessels. According to Alexei Gagarinov, CEO of C-Shipping, by October, the last carriers still using the route to Novorossiysk had abandoned it.

The owner of one of the freight forwarding companies explained that alternative routes are significantly longer and more expensive, but carriers are not willing to take the risk associated with calling at Russian ports.

At the same time, according to an assessment by Gazprombank’s Center for Economic Forecasting, despite the de facto cessation of container transshipment in the Azov-Black Sea basin, the total volume of container traffic in Russia in October was 5% higher than during the same period last year.

The occupiers are hiding damaged ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the bays of Sevastopol.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet cannot use the repair base in occupied Crimea.

Earlier in Crimea, the FSB detained a man on suspicion of passing on information about the Black Sea Fleet.

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