The youth Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said that several of its leaders were detained in Delhi, India, after they entered the barricaded Jantar Mantar protest site. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Detentions near Jantar Mantar

According to the CJP, those detained included Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde. A video published by party leader Abhijit Dipke shows protesters climbing over yellow metal barriers, running onto the empty site and waving the national flag. Police then chased and detained them, the CJP said.

On Monday, Delhi police removed Jantar Mantar in the centre of the Indian capital from the list of officially designated protest sites. The site had been blocked by metal barriers for several days and was under heightened police security.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protesters' demands

In recent days, supporters of the movement and opposition parties have taken to the streets despite increased security measures. They are demanding the resignation of the head of India's Election Commission, accusing the commission of manipulating electoral rolls in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party. The Election Commission denied any wrongdoing.

Police offered three alternative official locations for protests. In a post tagging Modi, Dipke said that resistance cannot be stripped of its official status. The prime minister himself, speaking at a business conference in Delhi, called India the “mother of democracy” and said that people in the country openly discuss a wide range of issues, without directly mentioning the protests.

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