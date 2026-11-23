In the United States, shell recruiting and consulting companies offered high-paying jobs to former and current officials, consultants and journalists, likely seeking to obtain national security-related data from them. This was reported by RMF24, citing a CNN journalistic investigation.

Recruitment through job advertisements

According to CNN, the alleged network is linked to China. Fake companies posted advertisements on LinkedIn for lucrative consulting projects related to the PRC. People who responded to such offers prepared analytical materials and reports without knowing who the actual client was.

The targets may have included not only former government officials, but also journalists, analysts and entrepreneurs with access to strategically important information. CNN notes that after thousands of federal employees were dismissed under the Donald Trump administration, some of them left their positions without proper preparation and warnings about the risks of espionage activities.

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FBI took control of the websites

In June, the FBI took control of 13 websites linked to shell consulting companies, U.S. services said. China rejected the accusations, calling them an element of political persecution.

CNN journalists, together with analysts, also identified other suspicious websites similar to those taken over by the FBI. Max Lesser of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies suggested that such a network could include more than 100 domains. In a joint statement, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand warned that careless disclosure of important information during purported employment could pose a threat to the military and create conditions for foreign states to interfere in democratic processes.

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