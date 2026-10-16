In the United States, the nonpartisan analytical project Cook Political Report revised its ratings for 11 House districts in favor of the Democratic Party ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. As The Hill reports, a significant portion of these districts are located in states that traditionally support Republicans.

Changes in Republican districts

The districts of Republicans Brad Finstad in Minnesota, Mike Turner and Mike Carey in Ohio were shifted from “likely Republican” to “leans Republican.” The ratings of the open 21st District in New York and the 1st District in South Carolina were revised in the same way.

The districts of Derek Schmidt in Kansas and Mike Flood in Nebraska, as well as Florida’s open 16th District, moved from the “solid Republican” category to the “likely Republican” category.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Montana’s open 1st District, where Donald Trump won by 12 percentage points in the 2024 election, was moved by Cook Political Report from “leans Republican” to “toss-up.”

Competition for Democratic seats

The districts of Democrats Greg Landsman in Ohio and Jared Moskowitz in Florida also shifted further toward Democrats. Republicans redrew the boundaries of both districts ahead of the midterm elections, hoping to make it easier to compete for these seats.

Cook Political Report House editor Erin Covey pointed to significant outside spending in key districts by House Majority PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund and the MAGA Inc. super PACs. According to her, this indicates that both parties consider these races competitive. Covey also noted that Democrats hold competitive positions in districts that previously voted for Barack Obama but supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Read us on