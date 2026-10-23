In the United States, the nonpartisan election analysis project Cook Political Report shifted its ratings for 19 House districts in favor of the Democratic Party less than two weeks before the midterm elections. This was reported by The Hill.

Changes in district ratings

Six districts currently represented by Republicans moved from the “toss-up” category to a category favoring Democrats. The incumbents whose districts were mentioned in the update include Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, Gabe Evans of Colorado, Jen Kiggans of Virginia and Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin.

Two additional open districts — Kentucky’s 6th and Texas’ 35th — were moved from a category favoring Republicans to the “toss-up” category. Democrat Zak Dembo and Republican Ralph Alvarado are competing in Kentucky’s 6th District, while Democrat Johnny Garcia and Republican Carlos de la Cruz are competing in Texas’ 35th District.

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Forecast for control of the House of Representatives

Following the latest ratings revision, Democrats are favored in 218 districts — the minimum number of seats needed to control the House of Representatives. Cook Political Report favors Republicans in 198 districts and rates 17 races as completely unpredictable.

Analysts called a shift of between 12 and 22 seats from Republicans to Democrats the most likely outcome. Under this forecast, Democrats could hold between 227 and 237 seats in the House of Representatives next year, while Republicans could hold between 198 and 208.

The ratings update was released amid new polls on President Donald Trump. According to The New York Times/Siena University, 36% of respondents approve of his performance — the lowest figure in Times/Siena polling. A CNN poll recorded 32% approval and voters’ dissatisfaction with the state of the economy and the country.

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