In the United States, the analytical project Cook Political Report shifted its ratings for another 12 House races toward the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections. Following the update, more than 218 seats are rated at least “Lean Democratic,” while the projected number of Democratic seats in the lower chamber of Congress stands between 227 and 240, The Hill reports.

Changes in competitive districts

Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, represented by Republican Jeff Crank, was shifted from “Lean Republican” to “Toss Up.” Pennsylvania’s 1st District, represented by Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, and the open 1st District of South Carolina received the same revision.

Pennsylvania’s 8th District was moved from the “Toss Up” category to “Lean Democratic.” Republican Rob Bresnahan, according to the report, was trailing his Democratic opponent in recent polls. Cook Political Report House editor Erin Covey wrote that attacks over the lawmaker’s stock transactions appear to be affecting the course of the campaign.

Ohio’s 9th District, represented by Democrat Marcy Kaptur, also shifted toward Democrats. Republicans redrew the boundaries of her district twice in their favor, but Kaptur defeated her opponents; Cook predicts that she will retain her seat this time as well.

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Republican districts become competitive again

Cook Political Report also revised its ratings for several districts that were relatively safe for Republicans. Florida’s 7th and 9th districts, as well as Indiana’s 5th District, were shifted from “Likely Republican” to “Lean Republican.” Covey linked the competitiveness of the Indiana district to incumbent Congresswoman Victoria Spartz’s difficulties consolidating her base and to a decline in Donald Trump’s approval rating.

North Carolina’s 5th and 9th districts, New Jersey’s 2nd District, and Washington state’s 5th District were shifted from “Solid Republican” to “Likely Republican.” According to Covey, Republicans in North Carolina could be harmed by Democrat Roy Cooper’s significant lead over Michael Whatley in the Senate race, as well as by the party’s concerns about potentially low turnout after national Republican groups stopped competing for that Senate seat.

Democrats need to gain three additional seats to take control of the House of Representatives. The Hill’s partner Decision Desk HQ estimates the probability of the majority shifting to Democrats at 80%.

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