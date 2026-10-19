In Poland, satellite manufacturer Creotech Instruments plans to increase its production capacity up to tenfold by 2029. The company intends to open a plant capable of manufacturing 40 satellites of different types annually or up to 100 spacecraft of a single model. Its current facility produces around 10 satellites per year.

Expansion plans

Creotech CEO Grzegorz Brona said that the company will begin opening subsidiaries in France and Germany in the coming weeks. By 2032, the manufacturer aims to build satellites weighing 500 kg.

According to Brona, the company’s revenue for next year has already been secured, and it is likely to sign several more contracts within six months. Creotech also intends to participate in tenders for major European Union satellite constellation programs.

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Dependence on US rockets

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, Brona said that Europe will remain dependent on US launch vehicles for putting satellites into orbit for years. According to the European Space Agency, Europe carried out eight of the world’s 324 orbital launches last year, while the United States conducted 193.

Creotech does not manufacture rockets, but avoids US technologies in its satellites in order not to fall under US arms export rules. At the same time, SpaceX put into orbit all four satellites that the company built for Poland’s MikroGlob military program. Brona noted that new European rocket programs are already being developed, but creating a sufficient number of launch vehicles could, in his view, take around a decade.

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