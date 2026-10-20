Japan’s Daiwa Securities Group and Mizuho Financial Group have received permission from Chinese authorities to begin operating fully owned securities firms in mainland China. As The Japan Times reports, both groups were informed last week that they had passed the final approval stage. This was reported by an unnamed source familiar with the situation.

Preparations for operations

A representative of the Mizuho Securities unit confirmed the information and said that the company would continue preparations to begin operations. A Daiwa representative declined to comment. The China Securities Regulatory Commission did not respond to Bloomberg’s request.

Mizuho received permission to establish a fully owned securities firm in China in October 2025. According to Bloomberg’s source, the company also received approval last week after completing an on-site inspection and an operational review.

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Change in Daiwa’s structure

In June 2021, the Chinese regulator issued a license to Daiwa’s joint venture, in which the Japanese group held a 51% stake. In April this year, Daiwa agreed to buy out the stakes of its Chinese partners for about $100 million in order to gain full control of the venture. Last week, the regulator approved the ownership change, allowing the company to operate as a fully owned entity.

Having their own brokerage structures is expected to allow Daiwa and Mizuho to expand operations in China without needing to coordinate priorities with local partners, while also directly controlling risks and data security. The Japanese groups are joining a small number of foreign financial institutions with fully owned brokerage firms in China, including JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs Group.

Applications by U.S. companies

Meanwhile, Citigroup and Citadel Securities are still awaiting decisions on their applications. Citadel Securities applied for a license for a wholly foreign-owned company in January 2025 after an unsuccessful attempt to acquire Credit Suisse’s Chinese venture in 2024. Citigroup applied to establish a separate brokerage structure at the end of 2021 and faced changes in China’s data security rules and regulatory scrutiny in the United States.

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