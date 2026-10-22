Denmark will provide a loan guarantee of more than $112 million to a subsidiary of the Ukrainian arms manufacturer Fire Point

Denmark is providing a loan guarantee of 750 million Danish kroner ($112.6 million) to a subsidiary of Fire Point, a Ukrainian manufacturer of missiles and drones. The financing is intended to help the company operate in Denmark, as the war in Ukraine has prevented it from obtaining a loan on standard commercial terms.

Last year, Denmark invited the Ukrainian company Fire Point to establish operations in Southern Jutland. The company will now receive state credit support.

Minister of Business and Competitiveness Martin Lidegaard emphasized that the presence of the Ukrainian defense company in Denmark will promote knowledge exchange, production development, and the establishment of partnerships.

“Thanks to the presence of a Ukrainian defense company on Danish soil, we gain knowledge, manufacturing capabilities, and partnerships. As a result, Ukraine will be able to prevail, the Danish defense industry will be strengthened, and Europe will become stronger and more independent,” said Martin Lidegaard.

Defense Minister Jeppe Brøus noted that Denmark became the first country to approve the establishment of a Ukrainian defense enterprise on its territory.

“Denmark’s support for the Ukrainian defense industry enhances the combat capability of the Ukrainian armed forces. It is extremely important for Ukraine to obtain more critical defense equipment and technologies from reliable supply chains. After all, when the Ukrainian defense industry is located outside Ukraine, production is better protected from Russian attacks,” said Jeppe Brøus.

According to the minister, Fire Point’s operations in Denmark will also expand opportunities for cooperation between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Danish companies. The Danish side will gain access to unique technologies and expertise developed by the Ukrainian defense industry during the war.

Credit support for Fire Point’s subsidiary is provided by the Danish Export and Investment Fund (EIFO).

The fund’s CEO, Peder Lundkvist, stated that EIFO is currently involved in nearly 40 projects aimed at supporting Ukraine.

This was reported in a press release from the Danish Ministry of Business and Competitiveness.

The Ukrainian defense technology company Fire Point will present full-scale prototypes of the FP-1 long-range unmanned aerial vehicle, the FP-5 “Flamingo,” and the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles at the 34th MSPO International Defense Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland.

In Kyiv, Iryna Terekh, CEO of the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point, stated that the company plans to deploy a ballistic missile designed and manufactured in Ukraine within a few months.

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