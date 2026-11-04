Decision Desk HQ projects Democratic candidate Helena Foulkes to win the election for governor of Rhode Island in the United States. As reported by The Hill, as of 8:42 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time, Foulkes had received 56% of the vote, while independent candidate Ken Block had 28%. At that point, Decision Desk HQ reported that 50% of the votes had been counted.

Opponents in the election

Foulkes, a former top executive at CVS Pharmacy, competed against Republican Party candidate Aaron Guckian and independent candidate Block. Republicans have not won a Rhode Island gubernatorial election since 2006, and Foulkes was considered the favorite in the race. Her candidacy was also endorsed by former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In September, Foulkes defeated incumbent Governor Dan McKee in the Democratic Party primary. According to The Hill, this was the only case in the current election cycle in which an incumbent governor did not secure their party’s nomination.

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Dan McKee’s term

McKee took office as governor in 2021 after his predecessor, Gina Raimondo, was appointed secretary of commerce in Joe Biden’s administration. He served one full elected term.

According to the Cook Political Report, McKee was one of the least popular governors in the United States. He was also criticized over the closure and reconstruction of the Washington Bridge, which connects Providence and East Providence and has been closed since 2023. The governor’s administration stated that traffic on the bridge is planned to resume in 2028.

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