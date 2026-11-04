In the United States, Decision Desk HQ forecasts that Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs will be reelected for a second term. The Democrat is projected to defeat Republican Andy Biggs, a U.S. House representative from Arizona, The Hill reports.

Forecast for a second term

On the eve of Election Day, Hobbs was leading Biggs in polls. Decision Desk HQ and the Cook Political Report rated the race as leaning Democratic.

According to the publication, an Arizona governor has not lost reelection since 1967. Arizona is a state where Donald Trump won twice in presidential elections, while Joe Biden won in 2020.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Course of the campaign

During the campaign, Hobbs declined to debate Biggs. Her campaign told Arizona Mirror that direct communication with state residents is more effective than a stage for short remarks and a political show. In 2022, Hobbs also did not participate in debates with her then-Republican opponent, Kari Lake.

After the 2022 election, Lake challenged its results in court and did not concede defeat, but all lawsuits were ultimately dismissed. Biggs, an ally of President Trump and a member of the House Freedom Caucus, voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and claimed there had allegedly been widespread fraud in Arizona.

At the time of voting, Republicans controlled both chambers of the Arizona Legislature, but their majorities were also on the ballot. Since 2023, Hobbs has used her veto power 541 times, a state record, The Hill notes, citing Arizona Mirror.

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