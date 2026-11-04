Democrat Kristina Knickerbocker is projected to defeat Republican Mike Turner in the election to the U.S. House of Representatives in Ohio’s 10th Congressional District. According to The Hill, the projection was announced by the Decision Desk HQ analytics service.

Preliminary results

At the time the projection was released, with 65% of the votes counted, Knickerbocker had just over 49% of the vote, while Turner had nearly 48%.

Turner had held the district for more than two decades. He was first elected to Congress in 2002, and in the 2024 election he was re-elected by a margin of approximately 18 percentage points. Before the current vote, Decision Desk HQ had assessed the district as likely to remain with the Republican Party.

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The candidates and the campaign

Knickerbocker is a veteran and a first-time congressional candidate. In May, she won the Democratic Party nomination in a primary involving six candidates. Knickerbocker worked as a nurse practitioner in neuro-oncology at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center and served in the U.S. Air Force and the Air Force Reserve.

During the campaign, Knickerbocker focused on rising healthcare costs and access to treatment, and also criticized cuts in federal spending that, she said, could harm working families. Turner emphasized his experience in Washington, particularly in national security and defense. He was supported by President Donald Trump; Turner previously chaired the House Intelligence Committee.

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