Decision Desk HQ predicts the re-election of Republican Senator Bill Hagerty to the U.S. Senate from Tennessee. The Hill reports.

Preliminary results

Hagerty’s opponent was Democratic Party candidate Marquita Bradshaw, whom he had already faced in the 2020 election. At that time, Hagerty led Bradshaw by nearly 30 percentage points. According to Decision Desk HQ, with 81% of ballots counted, Hagerty had 52.66% of the vote, while Bradshaw had 45.73%. The Hill notes that this year’s race was closer.

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Republican support

President Trump and leading Tennessee Republicans, including Senator Marsha Blackburn and Governor Bill Lee, endorsed Hagerty. The Hill notes that he was considered the favorite ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

Democrats have not won a Senate election in Tennessee since 1988. Hagerty is a former U.S. ambassador to Japan; he serves, among other roles, on the Senate committees on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and Foreign Relations.

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