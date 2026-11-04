In the United States, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff is projected by Decision Desk HQ to be reelected to the Senate from Georgia, ahead of Republican Congressman Mike Collins. The Hill reports.

Preliminary voting results

At the time the projection was published, Ossoff had about 80% of the vote, while Collins had nearly 20%. These data came from 11% of polling stations.

Georgia was considered one of the few opportunities for the Republican Party to gain a Senate seat, as President Donald Trump won the state in the 2024 election. At the same time, according to The Hill’s assessment, Ossoff’s reelection did not appear to be seriously at risk during the campaign: he consistently led his opponent in polls and raised significantly more campaign funds.

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Statements regarding the presidential election

Ossoff was first elected to the Senate in 2020 to fill Georgia’s vacant seat, helping Democrats secure a narrow majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Over the past year, speculation about his possible participation in the 2028 presidential election has intensified.

The senator has repeatedly dismissed such speculation and stated that he is not interested in running for higher office. During a debate with Collins last month, he also promised to serve a full six-year term in the Senate if reelected.

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