By the end of the decade, Russia’s manufacturing, construction, and transportation sectors could face a shortage of 695,000 engineers. This is more than six times the current shortage, and the proportion of companies with sufficient engineering staff could drop from 95.8% to 77.8%.

This is according to a study by the consulting firm EKOPSI, as cited by Forbes.

Currently, about 2.5 million engineers work in Russia’s manufacturing, construction, and transportation sectors. At the same time, there is a shortage of approximately 111,000 specialists. According to analysts’ forecasts, by 2030, the demand for engineering personnel will grow from 2.63 million to 3.13 million, while the number of available workers will drop to 2.44 million.

About 85% of the future increase in the shortage will be due to rising demand for engineers. Among the main reasons are the modernization and automation of enterprises. The labor market may lose another approximately 87,000 specialists due to demographic changes.

ECOPSI notes that increased labor productivity will not be able to fully compensate for the labor shortage. Specifically, in the construction industry, this will only cover the need for 40,000 out of 97,000 additional specialists.

Russian authorities are attempting to address the shortage of technical workers, in particular by increasing the number of students choosing vocational education. In 2024, Vladimir Putin directed that approximately one million skilled workers be trained for industry by 2028.

In response, the government increased the number of state-funded spots in colleges and technical schools and expanded the “Professionalism” program. By 2025, 63% of ninth-grade graduates were pursuing secondary vocational education, compared to 43% five years earlier. The total number of students in colleges and technical schools reached 3.9 million.

However, an increase in the number of students does not guarantee that they will work in their field of study. According to data from the National Research University Higher School of Economics, in 2024, nearly 40% of Russians with secondary vocational education were employed outside their field of study.

Graduates of technical universities also face challenges finding employment in their field of study. In May 2025, Dmitry Afanasyev, Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, stated that about one-third of graduates in the field of radio electronics move into the equipment sales sector.

According to him, sales companies offer them higher salaries, better benefits packages, and better career prospects than employers in the technical sector.

In Russia, conscripts are being recruited to fight fires due to a shortage of firefighters.

In St. Petersburg, authorities will cut social benefits due to a massive budget deficit.

As a reminder, in Russia—an aggressor state—President Vladimir Putin signed a decree setting the authorized strength of the armed forces at 2,441,630 personnel.

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