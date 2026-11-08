Dana White turned down Trump's offer to become White House press secretary

Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has declined U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer to serve as White House press secretary.

During a press conference on Saturday, November 7, White did not directly answer questions about Trump’s offer. However, he said he plans to travel to Washington on Monday to meet with the U.S. president.

According to CNN, Dana White has been one of Trump’s most prominent allies for many years. He has spoken at the last three Republican National Conventions and helped the Republican Party win the support of young male voters. This group played a key role in Trump’s return to the White House.

In addition, this summer Trump organized a UFC tournament on the White House lawn as part of the U.S. 250th anniversary celebrations. According to the publication, the president was also seeking to win the support of young men through this event.

At the same time, one of Trump’s aides stated that the proposal to appoint White was a joke. However, the U.S. president’s post came amid the search for a new White House press secretary.

Former administration spokesperson Caroline Levitt had stepped down, and Katie Zacharia had served in the role for only five days.

On Saturday, White House Communications Director Stephen Cheng shared Trump’s post, adding his own comment:

“Hell yeah! Go for it, Dane White!”

CNN reached out to the White House and the UFC for comment on the situation.

This was reported by a source familiar with the matter to CNN.

As a reminder, in the U.S., President Donald Trump offered UFC CEO Dany White the position of White House press secretary. The U.S. president announced his offer in a post on Truth Social.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Democrats of allegedly threatening Republican officials, donors, and supporters following the Democratic Party’s victory in the midterm elections. He stated that he had instructed the Department of Justice to immediately investigate these allegations.

Read us on