In the United States, Democrat Sam Forstag is projected by Decision Desk HQ to win the election to the House of Representatives from Montana’s 1st District. He is ahead of Republican candidate Aaron Flint in the race for the vacant seat, The Hill reports.

Preliminary result

With 10% of the votes counted, Forstag had 54% support, while Flint had 43%. The gap between the candidates exceeded 10 percentage points.

If the projection is confirmed, Forstag will replace Republican Ryan Zinke in the House of Representatives, as Zinke is leaving Congress. The district includes the city of Missoula and western Montana.

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Course of the campaign

Before Election Day, Decision Desk HQ favored Republicans to retain this seat. Most analysts also expected the district to remain with the Republican Party. However, in mid-October, the Cook Political Report changed its rating of the race to the toss-up category.

In the most recent election, President Donald Trump won this district by a margin of 11 percentage points. Forstag, a former smokejumper and union leader, emphasized his working-class background during the campaign. He was endorsed by several labor organizations, as well as former Montana Governor Mark Racicot, a Republican.

Critics, meanwhile, pointed to Forstag’s work as a lobbyist. The conservative political action committee Leadership in Action PAC released an advertisement linking $249,000 in lobbying fees to his activities in Washington.

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