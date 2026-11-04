According to NDTV World, the first results of the US midterm elections showed Democrats leading in several districts controlled by Republicans. Polling stations began to close, including in Ohio, Georgia and North Carolina.

Battle for Congress

The midterm elections are to determine the balance of power in the US Congress for the next two years of Donald Trump’s presidency. As the outlet notes, early vote counts in several districts previously controlled by Republicans could weaken the president’s position in Washington.

Preliminary forecasts for the House of Representatives elections have already caused concern among a number of Republican Party leaders involved in the race. NDTV World suggests that Democrats may secure favorable results in the vote.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible consequences

If Republicans lose their majority in the House of Representatives, Democrats will be able to slow Trump’s legislative agenda and initiate large-scale investigations into his administration. Republicans losing control of the Senate could also complicate the appointment of Supreme Court justices and senior officials.

The outlet describes the vote as a nationwide assessment of Trump’s presidency. In its assessment, voter sentiment is shifting against Republicans amid rising living costs and the war with Iran.

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