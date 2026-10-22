In the United States, Democrats hold a 37-percentage-point lead over Republicans among voters aged 18–29 who said they are certain to vote in the midterm elections this fall. According to The Hill, this was shown by the latest Harvard Youth Poll.

Vote distribution

In the overall hypothetical vote for candidates for the House of Representatives, Democrats have the support of 45% of young voters, while Republicans have 24%. Among those confident they will take part in the election, 63% would choose Democrats, 26% Republicans, and another 10% remain undecided.

Only one-third of surveyed young Americans said they would definitely vote this fall. This is lower than in 2018 and 2022, when 40% of respondents in each year said they intended to do so. The share of those definitely planning to vote was 16 points higher among Democrats than among Republicans. In 2022, this gap was 5 points, and in 2018 it was 11.

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Attitudes toward Trump and key issues

Among likely young voters, 63% said their choice in the congressional elections was driven by disagreement with President Trump and his policies. Fourteen percent of respondents described their vote as support for Trump.

The economy remains the most important issue for young voters. Respondents also named the direction in which the country is heading, corruption in government, and the displacement of jobs due to the development of artificial intelligence among their concerns.

The poll was conducted from September 30 to October 7 among 2,024 Americans aged 18–29. The margin of error was 2.6% for the full sample, 3.19% for registered voters, and 4.3% for those who said they intended to vote without question.

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