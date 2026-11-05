After Democrats won the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate on November 3, 2026, Congress is expected to see changes in the leadership of committees reviewing U.S. assistance to Colombia. The new Congress will begin work in January 2027, while the current committee chairs will remain in office until then, The Rio Times reports.

Likely committee chairs

Democrat Gregory Meeks of New York is named as one of the main contenders for the position of chair of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee. He already chaired this committee in 2021–2022. Democrat Joaquin Castro of Texas may become the likely head of the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee.

In the Senate, Democrat Chris Coons of Delaware is seeking the position of chair of the Foreign Relations Committee. According to the publication, the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee may be chaired by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia. Final decisions on committee leaders will be made after the new Congress is sworn in and following internal party procedures.

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Funding for assistance

Congress determines the amount and conditions of U.S. assistance to Colombia, including security and counternarcotics programs. At the same time, funds are allocated through appropriations bills, so congressional bodies responsible for funding the U.S. State Department will also play an important role.

Democrats Lois Frankel in the House of Representatives and Brian Schatz in the Senate are named as likely chairs of such bodies. As the publication notes, these lawmakers have emphasized human rights, the 2016 peace agreement with former FARC rebels, and civilian programs. The future amount of assistance and possible conditions for its provision have not yet been determined.

Relations between Washington and Bogotá remain strained after the U.S. government stated in September 2025 that Colombia had demonstrably failed to meet its obligations in the area of drug control. Congress cannot overturn the White House's foreign policy decisions, but it can set conditions for assistance and summon officials to testify.

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