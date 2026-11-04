According to preliminary US election results, the Democratic Party could win party trifectas in at least five states — control of the governor’s office and both chambers of the state legislature. The party is also seeking to change control of legislative chambers in several states, including New Hampshire and Wisconsin.

As The Hill reports, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee said the party could gain at least 12 chambers of state legislatures. At the same time, Decision Desk HQ has not yet issued official projections for many races.

States with possible trifectas

In Minnesota, Senator Amy Klobuchar is projected to become the state’s new governor. Democrats are expected to retain their majority in the state Senate and gain control of the House of Representatives. The Associated Press projected that they would win at least 35 seats in the Senate and 73 seats in the state House of Representatives.

In Michigan, Democrats are projected by the Associated Press to take control of the state House of Representatives, where Republicans held a 58-to-52 advantage before the election. Democrat Jocelyn Benson is expected to succeed Gretchen Whitmer as governor, and her party could win at least 22 seats in the state Senate and 60 in the House of Representatives.

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In Nevada, according to preliminary results, Democrat Aaron Ford defeated Republican Governor Joe Lombardo, while Democrats are projected by AP to retain their majority in the state legislature. In Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro was reelected governor, and Democrats could gain control of the upper chamber of the state legislature. According to Ballotpedia, the last time the Democratic Party held a trifecta in Pennsylvania was in 1993.

Changes in legislatures

In Wisconsin, the Associated Press projects Democrats to hold an 18-to-15 advantage in the state Senate and a 53-to-46 majority in the Assembly. According to the outlet, Democrats could also win the state’s first trifecta since 2010 following Democrat David Crowley’s victory in the gubernatorial election.

In New Hampshire, the State Navigate tracker projected Democrats to win 253 seats in the state House of Representatives, compared with 147 for Republicans. In the state Senate, it estimated that both parties could win 12 seats each. At the time of publication, the Associated Press had not called a winner in either chamber, while Republican Governor Kelly Ayotte was reelected for a new term.

Democrats could also weaken or break Republican trifectas in Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Ohio and Iowa. In Georgia, according to preliminary data, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican candidate Rick Jackson in the gubernatorial election. In Texas, Democrats are projected to gain control of the state House of Representatives, while Democrat Gina Hinojosa won the gubernatorial election.

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